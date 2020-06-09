All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

270 NW 17th Street

270 17th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

270 17th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
internet access
media room
sauna
From the hub of Atlantic Station with picturesque northwest views, highlighted by tasteful finishes, spacious kitchen, wide plank hardwood floors, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, open floor plan, granite counter tops, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, double vanity sinks, frame-less glass enclosed shower, separate water closet & soaking tub. Upscale amenities include pool, sauna, fitness center, catering kitchen theater, club room,concierge,gated parking,security.lease term minimum 1 Year. Tenant responsible for Gas , Electricity , Water,Trash,Cabel&Internet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 NW 17th Street have any available units?
270 NW 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 NW 17th Street have?
Some of 270 NW 17th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 NW 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
270 NW 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 NW 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 270 NW 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 270 NW 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 270 NW 17th Street offers parking.
Does 270 NW 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 270 NW 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 NW 17th Street have a pool?
Yes, 270 NW 17th Street has a pool.
Does 270 NW 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 270 NW 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 270 NW 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 270 NW 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
