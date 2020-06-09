270 NW 17th Street

Amenities
From the hub of Atlantic Station with picturesque northwest views, highlighted by tasteful finishes, spacious kitchen, wide plank hardwood floors, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, open floor plan, granite counter tops, walk-in closets, washer/dryer, double vanity sinks, frame-less glass enclosed shower, separate water closet & soaking tub. Upscale amenities include pool, sauna, fitness center, catering kitchen theater, club room,concierge,gated parking,security.lease term minimum 1 Year. Tenant responsible for Gas , Electricity , Water,Trash,Cabel&Internet