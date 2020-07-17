All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602

270 17th Street Northwest · (770) 484-7888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Atlantic Station
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

270 17th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1369 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
game room
parking
pool
media room
valet service
GORGEOUS LUXURY CONDO IN THE ATLANTIC WITH STUNNING SKYLINE VIEWS! - GORGEOUS LUXURY CORNER UNIT 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH LOCATED IN THE ATLANTIC LUXURY CONDOMINIUM BUILDING WITH STUNNING SKYLINE VIEWS! Luxurious corner unit 2 bedroom 2 and half bath with AMAZING skyline view located in Atlantic Station's premier building! Floor to ceiling windows in bedrooms and living area! Hardwood floors throughout living space, kitchen features granite countertops and KitchenAid appliances with a new wine cooler. Unit has 2 reserved parking spaces. Only steps to Atlantic Station with optimal restaurants, shopping, movie theatre, supermarket and more (LIVE, WORK, & PLAY!) Close to highways and public transportation. Amenities with 24/7 concierge, pool, cook out area, club room and fitness facility and much more THIS CONDO IS A HOT LISTING AND A MUST SEE!

Make application online: www.AtlantaLuxuryLease.com OR Call John Bailey Realty Leasing Team at 770-484-7888. Listing Broker processes all paperwork within 72 hours.

Make application online at:http://www.atlantaluxurylease.com/ Pay fee online. Upload at time of application: 2 most recent 2 months pay stubs OR last 3 months bank statement (black out account number), and Photo ID. Minimum credit score 645, income AT LEAST 3X Monthly Rent. Call/text 404-863-5667. If we show client, 10% COOP

Check out a quick video showcasing The Atlantic https://vimeo.com/247509430

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3821825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 have any available units?
270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 have?
Some of 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 currently offering any rent specials?
270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 pet-friendly?
Yes, 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 is pet friendly.
Does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 offer parking?
Yes, 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 offers parking.
Does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 have a pool?
Yes, 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 has a pool.
Does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 have accessible units?
No, 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 does not have accessible units.
Does 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 have units with dishwashers?
No, 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 270 17th Street NW, Unit 1602?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Altitude
250 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
The Irby
65 Irby Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity