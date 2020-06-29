All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 10 2020

2685 Morris Street Northwest

2685 Morris Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Morris Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Carey Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This two story town-home style duplex has alternating hardwood flooring combined with brand new carpeting. The property has multiple energy efficient features, and full brick construction. It is a fifteen minute drive to Atlantic station, and multiple restaurants and shopping plazas can be found within a ten minute walk.

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest have any available units?
2685 Morris Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2685 Morris Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Morris Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Morris Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2685 Morris Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2685 Morris Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
