2680 Rivers Edge Drive

Amenities
Exquisite Buckhead Brick End-Unit Home in Upscale Gated Subdivision. Beautiful Open Floorplan w/10'Ceiling, Hardwoods, Fam Rm/Dining Rm, Kitchen w/Granite, Ample Cabinet Storage, Brkfst Bar & Table area. French Doors to Deck overlooking Peachtree Creek Valley. All Bedrooms w/Private Baths, Upper Level W/Walk-In Closets & Laundry Room. Terrace Bedroom can also make a great office, TV room, or workout room. Mins to I-85, Emory, CDC, Lenox Mall, MARTA Rail, Midtown & More. Washer & Dryer Included.
Applications Available Online at www.rentingoutatlanta.com to apply.