Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2680 Rivers Edge Drive

2680 Rivers Edge Drive NE · (470) 588-1349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2680 Rivers Edge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Exquisite Buckhead Brick End-Unit Home in Upscale Gated Subdivision. Beautiful Open Floorplan w/10'Ceiling, Hardwoods, Fam Rm/Dining Rm, Kitchen w/Granite, Ample Cabinet Storage, Brkfst Bar & Table area. French Doors to Deck overlooking Peachtree Creek Valley. All Bedrooms w/Private Baths, Upper Level W/Walk-In Closets & Laundry Room. Terrace Bedroom can also make a great office, TV room, or workout room. Mins to I-85, Emory, CDC, Lenox Mall, MARTA Rail, Midtown & More. Washer & Dryer Included.

Applications Available Online at www.rentingoutatlanta.com to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive have any available units?
2680 Rivers Edge Drive has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive have?
Some of 2680 Rivers Edge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Rivers Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Rivers Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Rivers Edge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 Rivers Edge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Rivers Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2680 Rivers Edge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 2680 Rivers Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2680 Rivers Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Rivers Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2680 Rivers Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
