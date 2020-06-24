2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Bright and Sunny end unit townhome in Brookhaven. Two bedrooms with terrace level office (or man/woman cave) with full bath and door to back yard. 2 car garage. Sara Smith school district. Hardwoods on the main level, gas fireplace, coffered ceilings rear deck, granite counters, SS appliances, upscale gas range, bar area in dining room. Master suite has coffered ceilings with double vanity and large walk-in closet. New carpet. Terrace level has bedroom and full bath.Gated community. Close to MARTA & major highways.