Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE

Location

2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright and Sunny end unit townhome in Brookhaven. Two bedrooms with terrace level office (or man/woman cave) with full bath and door to back yard. 2 car garage. Sara Smith school district. Hardwoods on the main level, gas fireplace, coffered ceilings rear deck, granite counters, SS appliances, upscale gas range, bar area in dining room. Master suite has coffered ceilings with double vanity and large walk-in closet. New carpet. Terrace level has bedroom and full bath.Gated community. Close to MARTA & major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE have any available units?
2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE have?
Some of 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2670 Rivers Edge Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
