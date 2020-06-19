All apartments in Atlanta
2664 Rosemary Street NW
2664 Rosemary Street NW

2664 Rosemary Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2664 Rosemary Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
**COMING SOON 10/14/2019** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Atlanta! Hurry in today and lease this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2664 Rosemary Street NW have any available units?
2664 Rosemary Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2664 Rosemary Street NW have?
Some of 2664 Rosemary Street NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2664 Rosemary Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2664 Rosemary Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2664 Rosemary Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2664 Rosemary Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2664 Rosemary Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2664 Rosemary Street NW offers parking.
Does 2664 Rosemary Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2664 Rosemary Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2664 Rosemary Street NW have a pool?
No, 2664 Rosemary Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2664 Rosemary Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2664 Rosemary Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2664 Rosemary Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2664 Rosemary Street NW has units with dishwashers.
