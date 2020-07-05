All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

266 Tonawanda

266 Tonawanda Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

266 Tonawanda Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Tonawanda have any available units?
266 Tonawanda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Tonawanda have?
Some of 266 Tonawanda's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Tonawanda currently offering any rent specials?
266 Tonawanda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Tonawanda pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 Tonawanda is pet friendly.
Does 266 Tonawanda offer parking?
No, 266 Tonawanda does not offer parking.
Does 266 Tonawanda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Tonawanda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Tonawanda have a pool?
No, 266 Tonawanda does not have a pool.
Does 266 Tonawanda have accessible units?
No, 266 Tonawanda does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Tonawanda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Tonawanda has units with dishwashers.

