Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
266 Goodson Way NW
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

266 Goodson Way NW

266 Goodson Way NW · No Longer Available
Location

266 Goodson Way NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning townhome ideally located right between Buckhead & Midtown w/direct access to the BeltLine! Privately-situated yet just a short walk to some of the city's best restaurants. Beautiful finishes include dark hardwoods, granite counters, kitchen w/large island + stainless appliances & fireside living room. Master Suite w/walk-in closet & bath w/spa tub, shower & double vanities. Large secondary bedroom w/full bath up + lower level, daylight bedroom/office w/full bath. 2-car garage. 2 outdoor decks. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Goodson Way NW have any available units?
266 Goodson Way NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 Goodson Way NW have?
Some of 266 Goodson Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Goodson Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
266 Goodson Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Goodson Way NW pet-friendly?
No, 266 Goodson Way NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 266 Goodson Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 266 Goodson Way NW offers parking.
Does 266 Goodson Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 266 Goodson Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Goodson Way NW have a pool?
No, 266 Goodson Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 266 Goodson Way NW have accessible units?
No, 266 Goodson Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Goodson Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Goodson Way NW has units with dishwashers.
