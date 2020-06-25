All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:04 PM

266 16th Street Northwest

266 16th St NW · No Longer Available
Location

266 16th St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Across the street from Atlantic Station...this two level townhome features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and tile surfaces throughout and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops and island. Separate dining room and eat-in kitchen. Two off street parking spaces just off kitchen. Available for immediate occupancy. Note home has been freshly painted with neutral color throughout. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent for a well qualified applicant and there is a 12 month lease. Sorry no pets. Sorry no section 8. Please note - Townhome is freshly painted with neutral beige color; not the same as pics.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,150
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 16th Street Northwest have any available units?
266 16th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 16th Street Northwest have?
Some of 266 16th Street Northwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 16th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
266 16th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 16th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 266 16th Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 266 16th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 266 16th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 266 16th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 16th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 16th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 266 16th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 266 16th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 266 16th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 266 16th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 16th Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
