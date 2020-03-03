Rent Calculator
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L
2657 Lenox Road NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
2657 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom/one bathroom with living and kitchen area. Upgraded appliances and washer/dryer in unit. Gated community located in the heart of the city. Call now for showings! 770-607-4001
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee plus $15/month pet rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L have any available units?
2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L currently offering any rent specials?
2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L pet-friendly?
Yes, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L is pet friendly.
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L offer parking?
No, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L does not offer parking.
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L have a pool?
No, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L does not have a pool.
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L have accessible units?
No, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L does not have accessible units.
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L have units with dishwashers?
No, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L have units with air conditioning?
No, 2657 Lenox Rd NE Bldg L does not have units with air conditioning.
