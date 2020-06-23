All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:50 PM

2638 Oakdale Street Northwest

2638 Oakdale St NW · (470) 288-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2638 Oakdale St NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Unique 4 bed with study, 3.5 bath, 2519 sq. ft., 3 story home in Atlanta, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Cozy living room fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Two car garage and basement. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have any available units?
2638 Oakdale Street Northwest has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have?
Some of 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Oakdale Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
