Atlanta, GA
2638 Oakdale Street Northwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2638 Oakdale Street Northwest

2638 Oakdale Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2638 Oakdale Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unique 4 bed with study, 3.5 bath, 2519 sq. ft., 3 story home in Atlanta, GA! Open floor plan. Spacious island kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Cozy living room fireplace. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and separate shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Two car garage and basement. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have any available units?
2638 Oakdale Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have?
Some of 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Oakdale Street Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does offer parking.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2638 Oakdale Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
