Atlanta, GA
2634 Abner Pl NW
Last updated May 2 2019 at 3:51 PM

2634 Abner Pl NW

2634 Abner Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2634 Abner Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Carver Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely duplex w/ separate driveway parking. Four BRs (one on main level), 3 FULL baths. Nine foot ceilings upstairs & down. Equipped w/ all appliances. Tile floors in kitchens & baths. New carpet and wood floors throughout. Laundry hook-ups by kitchen. Zoned heat & air. In addition to the public middle & high school, B. E. S. T Academy (6-12 grade for boys) and Loretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy (6-12 grade), both part of Atlanta Public Schools, are nearby. Call now 470-264-7546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Abner Pl NW have any available units?
2634 Abner Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Abner Pl NW have?
Some of 2634 Abner Pl NW's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Abner Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Abner Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Abner Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Abner Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Abner Pl NW offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Abner Pl NW offers parking.
Does 2634 Abner Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Abner Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Abner Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2634 Abner Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Abner Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2634 Abner Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Abner Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 Abner Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
