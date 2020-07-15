2634 Abner Pl NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely duplex w/ separate driveway parking. Four BRs (one on main level), 3 FULL baths. Nine foot ceilings upstairs & down. Equipped w/ all appliances. Tile floors in kitchens & baths. New carpet and wood floors throughout. Laundry hook-ups by kitchen. Zoned heat & air. In addition to the public middle & high school, B. E. S. T Academy (6-12 grade for boys) and Loretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy (6-12 grade), both part of Atlanta Public Schools, are nearby. Call now 470-264-7546