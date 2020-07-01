Rent Calculator
2601 Church Street NW
2601 Church Street NW
2601 Church Street Northwest
Location
2601 Church Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Open Floorplan Hardwoods, Friendly Neighborhood, Walk To Restaurants, North Atlanta Schools
3 bedroom 2 bathroom home witha] a large back yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2601 Church Street NW have any available units?
2601 Church Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2601 Church Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Church Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Church Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Church Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2601 Church Street NW offer parking?
No, 2601 Church Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Church Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Church Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Church Street NW have a pool?
No, 2601 Church Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Church Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2601 Church Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Church Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Church Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2601 Church Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2601 Church Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
