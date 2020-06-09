All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

2599 Browns Mill Road SE

2599 Browns Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2599 Browns Mill Road, Atlanta, GA 30354
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE have any available units?
2599 Browns Mill Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE have?
Some of 2599 Browns Mill Road SE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2599 Browns Mill Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
2599 Browns Mill Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2599 Browns Mill Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 2599 Browns Mill Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE offer parking?
No, 2599 Browns Mill Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2599 Browns Mill Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE have a pool?
No, 2599 Browns Mill Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE have accessible units?
No, 2599 Browns Mill Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2599 Browns Mill Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2599 Browns Mill Road SE has units with dishwashers.

