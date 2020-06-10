All apartments in Atlanta
259-261 Rosser Street - 261 Rosser St
Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

259-261 Rosser Street - 261 Rosser St

259 Rosser St SW · No Longer Available
Location

259 Rosser St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
4 bedroom 3 bath townhome with Open Floor Plan featuring Living/Dining Room. 1st floor Bedroom and Full bath on the 1st floor.
3 additional Bedrooms and 2 full baths (total of 4 bedrooms and 3 Baths).
Lots of closet space throughout.
Located near the West End and minutes from the West End MARTA Stop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

