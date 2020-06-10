259-261 Rosser Street - 261 Rosser St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

4 bedroom 3 bath townhome with Open Floor Plan featuring Living/Dining Room. 1st floor Bedroom and Full bath on the 1st floor.

3 additional Bedrooms and 2 full baths (total of 4 bedrooms and 3 Baths).

Lots of closet space throughout.

Located near the West End and minutes from the West End MARTA Stop.