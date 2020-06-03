All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2567 Abner Place NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2567 Abner Place NW
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:54 AM

2567 Abner Place NW

2567 Abner Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2567 Abner Place Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Carver Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Carver Hills Minutes from Downtown Updated Ranch on Proctor Creek in Upper West Side of Midtown. 4BRs, 2BAs, open floor plan, separate formal dining room! New kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms. Master suite with plenty of closet space. Oversized lot on Proctor Creek near future Bellwood Quarry Park, and W Beltline. The property has a fenced-in yard, an over sized carport, and brick out-building. Walk to Westside Charter School.: Appointment only, text occupant @ (678) 549-1642 to schedule appointment,.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2567 Abner Place NW have any available units?
2567 Abner Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2567 Abner Place NW have?
Some of 2567 Abner Place NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2567 Abner Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
2567 Abner Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2567 Abner Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 2567 Abner Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2567 Abner Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 2567 Abner Place NW offers parking.
Does 2567 Abner Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2567 Abner Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2567 Abner Place NW have a pool?
No, 2567 Abner Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 2567 Abner Place NW have accessible units?
No, 2567 Abner Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2567 Abner Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2567 Abner Place NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany at Lindbergh
600 Garson Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Kirkwood
71 Howard Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30317
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus