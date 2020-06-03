2567 Abner Place NW

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Carver Hills Minutes from Downtown Updated Ranch on Proctor Creek in Upper West Side of Midtown. 4BRs, 2BAs, open floor plan, separate formal dining room! New kitchen with granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms. Master suite with plenty of closet space. Oversized lot on Proctor Creek near future Bellwood Quarry Park, and W Beltline. The property has a fenced-in yard, an over sized carport, and brick out-building. Walk to Westside Charter School.: Appointment only, text occupant @ (678) 549-1642 to schedule appointment,.