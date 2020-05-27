All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2566 Knox Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2566 Knox Street NE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

2566 Knox Street NE

2566 Knox Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2566 Knox Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
2017 new construction house, open floorplan, large master bedroom with double vanity, Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ Quartz countertops, huge island and butlers pantry. Living room full of day light with fireplace. Live the urban life in this fabulous Craftsman charm with a modern design in the heart of East lake, mins walk to Oakhurst Village, restaurants, shopping, bars, parks. 3 decks surround the house, 1 from the dinning room to the back yard, 1 at the front porch and 1 from the master suite overlooks the lovely, quite neighborhood. Short term is optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 Knox Street NE have any available units?
2566 Knox Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 Knox Street NE have?
Some of 2566 Knox Street NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 Knox Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
2566 Knox Street NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 Knox Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 2566 Knox Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2566 Knox Street NE offer parking?
No, 2566 Knox Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 2566 Knox Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2566 Knox Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 Knox Street NE have a pool?
No, 2566 Knox Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 2566 Knox Street NE have accessible units?
No, 2566 Knox Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 Knox Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 Knox Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Manor at Buckhead
3558 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gables Mill
100 Akers Ridge Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus