2566 Knox Street NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

2017 new construction house, open floorplan, large master bedroom with double vanity, Gourmet chef's kitchen w/ Quartz countertops, huge island and butlers pantry. Living room full of day light with fireplace. Live the urban life in this fabulous Craftsman charm with a modern design in the heart of East lake, mins walk to Oakhurst Village, restaurants, shopping, bars, parks. 3 decks surround the house, 1 from the dinning room to the back yard, 1 at the front porch and 1 from the master suite overlooks the lovely, quite neighborhood. Short term is optional.