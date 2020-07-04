All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

2558 Sibley Drive NE

2558 Sibley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2558 Sibley Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A rare opportunity to live in Buckhead, one of Atlanta’s most desirable neighborhoods commonly referred to as “The Beverly Hills of The South”. From world class shopping with high-end designer stores, cozy cafes and five star restaurants, Buckhead is the place to be and be seen. This maintenance free townhome offers a worry free lifestyle allowing more time to enjoy everything the city life has to offer. Minutes to Parks, Midtown nightlife, museums & MARTA. Over-sized master with sitting area. Easy highway access I85 & GA 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2558 Sibley Drive NE have any available units?
2558 Sibley Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2558 Sibley Drive NE have?
Some of 2558 Sibley Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2558 Sibley Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2558 Sibley Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2558 Sibley Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2558 Sibley Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2558 Sibley Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2558 Sibley Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2558 Sibley Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2558 Sibley Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2558 Sibley Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2558 Sibley Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2558 Sibley Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2558 Sibley Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2558 Sibley Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2558 Sibley Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

