All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2556 Godfrey Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2556 Godfrey Drive NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 10:53 PM

2556 Godfrey Drive NW

2556 Godfrey Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2556 Godfrey Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Collier Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW have any available units?
2556 Godfrey Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW have?
Some of 2556 Godfrey Drive NW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Godfrey Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Godfrey Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Godfrey Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Godfrey Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Godfrey Drive NW offers parking.
Does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2556 Godfrey Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW have a pool?
No, 2556 Godfrey Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 2556 Godfrey Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Godfrey Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2556 Godfrey Drive NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Bell Buckhead West
3201 Downwood Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan Eight West
871 3rd Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus