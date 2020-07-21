All apartments in Atlanta
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE

2549 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2549 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
East Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Fantastic rental opportunity. Fully renovated w/custom cabinetry, ss appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, custom lighting, walk-in closets & hardwoods throughout. Private rocking chair front porch, large level fenced backyard w/ firepit & deck. Close shopping, dining, entertainment. Less than a mile from Oakhurst Village, 11/2 miles from Kirkwood Village, close to Eastlake Country Club. Separate office area space on main floor and large workshop/studio area on terrace level, plus tons of additional storage space. Professionally landscaped yard. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have any available units?
2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have?
Some of 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE offers parking.
Does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
