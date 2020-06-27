2549 Hosea L Williams Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Fantastic rental opportunity. Fully renovated w/custom cabinetry, ss appliances, gas cooktop, granite counters, custom lighting, walk-in closets & hardwoods throughout. Private rocking chair front porch, large level fenced backyard w/ firepit & deck. Close shopping, dining, entertainment. Less than a mile from Oakhurst Village, 11/2 miles from Kirkwood Village, close to Eastlake Country Club. Separate office area space on main floor and large workshop/studio area on terrace level, plus tons of additional storage space. Professionally landscaped yard. Owner/agent.