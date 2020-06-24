254 Simon Terrace Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318 Collier Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious home for lease in Atlanta ! 4 bedrooms 3 bathroom with finished basement! Stainless Steel Appliances! Hardwood Floors! Cozy back Deck! . Apply today this property wont last long. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
