Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

2528 Butner Rd SW

2528 Butner Rd SW · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Butner Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home is undergoing a full renovation and will feature fresh paint and several other upgrades.

(RLNE4732351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have any available units?
2528 Butner Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 Butner Rd SW have?
Some of 2528 Butner Rd SW's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 Butner Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Butner Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Butner Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
