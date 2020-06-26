Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2528 Butner Rd SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2528 Butner Rd SW
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2528 Butner Rd SW
2528 Butner Rd SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2528 Butner Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home is undergoing a full renovation and will feature fresh paint and several other upgrades.
(RLNE4732351)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have any available units?
2528 Butner Rd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2528 Butner Rd SW have?
Some of 2528 Butner Rd SW's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2528 Butner Rd SW currently offering any rent specials?
2528 Butner Rd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 Butner Rd SW pet-friendly?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW offer parking?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not offer parking.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have a pool?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not have a pool.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have accessible units?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 Butner Rd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2528 Butner Rd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Alta Dairies
777 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus