251 Judy Ln
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

251 Judy Ln

251 Judy Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

251 Judy Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Amenities

4-sided brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 Judy Ln have any available units?
251 Judy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 251 Judy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
251 Judy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Judy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 251 Judy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 251 Judy Ln offer parking?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 251 Judy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Judy Ln have a pool?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 251 Judy Ln have accessible units?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Judy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Judy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
