Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 251 Judy Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
251 Judy Ln
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
251 Judy Ln
251 Judy Lane Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
251 Judy Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4-sided brick home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 251 Judy Ln have any available units?
251 Judy Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 251 Judy Ln currently offering any rent specials?
251 Judy Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 Judy Ln pet-friendly?
No, 251 Judy Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 251 Judy Ln offer parking?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not offer parking.
Does 251 Judy Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 Judy Ln have a pool?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have a pool.
Does 251 Judy Ln have accessible units?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 251 Judy Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 251 Judy Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 Judy Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ascent Midtown
1400 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus