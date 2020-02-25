250 Park Avenue West Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Available 07/01/20 This luxury unit boasts many premium features such as:



Concrete frame building construction!

9.5 ceilings

Hardwood floors throughout

Granite tile bath, big jetted tub

Stainless steel appliances

Walk-in closet and laundry room

Secured underground parking

Underground storage unit

24 hour concierge service

Internet access and basic cable service are included with the Lease

Access to gym, roof top pool and terrace

Windows are overlooking Centennial Olympic Park

Private, in the end of the hallway entry



This 10-story building sits in a prime downtown location and is within walking distance to Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, CNN Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and StateFarm Arena.

Built in 2002, this high-rise is the Phase II component of the 5-acre mixed-use development. Phase I was the construction of the Embassy Suites Hotel. These 98 units are perched above the



lower floors featuring street level retail and professional office space, as well as underground parking.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/atlanta-ga?lid=11903137



No Pets Allowed



