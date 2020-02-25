All apartments in Atlanta
250 Park Avenue West Northwest

250 Park Avenue West · (404) 702-0590
Location

250 Park Avenue West, Atlanta, GA 30313
Luckie Marietta

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1429 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,429

Studio · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Available 07/01/20 This luxury unit boasts many premium features such as:

Concrete frame building construction!
9.5 ceilings
Hardwood floors throughout
Granite tile bath, big jetted tub
Stainless steel appliances
Walk-in closet and laundry room
Secured underground parking
Underground storage unit
24 hour concierge service
Internet access and basic cable service are included with the Lease
Access to gym, roof top pool and terrace
Windows are overlooking Centennial Olympic Park
Private, in the end of the hallway entry

This 10-story building sits in a prime downtown location and is within walking distance to Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, CNN Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and StateFarm Arena.
Built in 2002, this high-rise is the Phase II component of the 5-acre mixed-use development. Phase I was the construction of the Embassy Suites Hotel. These 98 units are perched above the

lower floors featuring street level retail and professional office space, as well as underground parking.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/atlanta-ga?lid=11903137

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest have any available units?
250 Park Avenue West Northwest has a unit available for $1,429 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest have?
Some of 250 Park Avenue West Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Park Avenue West Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
250 Park Avenue West Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Park Avenue West Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 250 Park Avenue West Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue West Northwest does offer parking.
Does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue West Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest have a pool?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue West Northwest has a pool.
Does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest have accessible units?
No, 250 Park Avenue West Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Park Avenue West Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Park Avenue West Northwest has units with dishwashers.
