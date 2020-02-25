250 Park Avenue West Northwest

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 This luxury unit boasts many premium features such as:
Concrete frame building construction!
9.5 ceilings
Hardwood floors throughout
Granite tile bath, big jetted tub
Stainless steel appliances
Walk-in closet and laundry room
Secured underground parking
Underground storage unit
24 hour concierge service
Internet access and basic cable service are included with the Lease
Access to gym, roof top pool and terrace
Windows are overlooking Centennial Olympic Park
Private, in the end of the hallway entry
This 10-story building sits in a prime downtown location and is within walking distance to Georgia Aquarium, World of Coke, CNN Center, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and StateFarm Arena.
Built in 2002, this high-rise is the Phase II component of the 5-acre mixed-use development. Phase I was the construction of the Embassy Suites Hotel. These 98 units are perched above the
lower floors featuring street level retail and professional office space, as well as underground parking.
No Pets Allowed
