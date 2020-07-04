All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
2499 Linda Lane Southeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2499 Linda Lane Southeast

2499 Linda Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Atlanta
Location

2499 Linda Lane Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 984 sf home is located in Atlanta, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast have any available units?
2499 Linda Lane Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast have?
Some of 2499 Linda Lane Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2499 Linda Lane Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2499 Linda Lane Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2499 Linda Lane Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2499 Linda Lane Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 2499 Linda Lane Southeast offers parking.
Does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2499 Linda Lane Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast have a pool?
No, 2499 Linda Lane Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2499 Linda Lane Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2499 Linda Lane Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2499 Linda Lane Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

