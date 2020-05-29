All apartments in Atlanta
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM

2496 Old Hapeville Road SW

2496 Old Hapeville Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2496 Old Hapeville Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath. New paint, new carpet. Washer and dryer in unit large fenced in backyard.
No Sec 8
Qualifications are: No felonies or evictions in last 5 years. make 3x the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have any available units?
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have?
Some of 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW offer parking?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have a pool?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.

