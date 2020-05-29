2496 Old Hapeville Road SW

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath. New paint, new carpet. Washer and dryer in unit large fenced in backyard.

No Sec 8

Qualifications are: No felonies or evictions in last 5 years. make 3x the rent