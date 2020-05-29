Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW
2496 Old Hapeville Road Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2496 Old Hapeville Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath. New paint, new carpet. Washer and dryer in unit large fenced in backyard.
No Sec 8
Qualifications are: No felonies or evictions in last 5 years. make 3x the rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have any available units?
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have?
Some of 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
2496 Old Hapeville Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW offer parking?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have a pool?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have accessible units?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2496 Old Hapeville Road SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
1209 Memorial Drive
1209 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30316
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Brady
930 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Chatsworth Apartments
4700 N Hill Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30341
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus