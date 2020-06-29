2479 Peachtree Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy high rise living in the heart of Buckhead. ParkLane is within easy walking of shopping, & dining. RECENTLY RENOVATED this kitchen features granite counter-tops, stone backsplash, cherry wood cabinets, gas cooking & a stackable front load W/D. Master has NEW wall to wall carpet, recently installed Brazilian cherry hand scraped hardwood floors & fresh paint. Enjoy convenient access to expressways, Midtown & Downtown Atlanta. ParkLane offers 24-hour concierge, saltwater pool, sundecks, outdoor grilling, a secure gated assigned parking garage, two club rooms & a gym.