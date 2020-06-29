All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2479 Peachtree Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2479 Peachtree Road NE
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

2479 Peachtree Road NE

2479 Peachtree Road NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Peachtree Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2479 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30305
Peachtree Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy high rise living in the heart of Buckhead. ParkLane is within easy walking of shopping, & dining. RECENTLY RENOVATED this kitchen features granite counter-tops, stone backsplash, cherry wood cabinets, gas cooking & a stackable front load W/D. Master has NEW wall to wall carpet, recently installed Brazilian cherry hand scraped hardwood floors & fresh paint. Enjoy convenient access to expressways, Midtown & Downtown Atlanta. ParkLane offers 24-hour concierge, saltwater pool, sundecks, outdoor grilling, a secure gated assigned parking garage, two club rooms & a gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Peachtree Road NE have any available units?
2479 Peachtree Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2479 Peachtree Road NE have?
Some of 2479 Peachtree Road NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2479 Peachtree Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Peachtree Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Peachtree Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2479 Peachtree Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2479 Peachtree Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Road NE offers parking.
Does 2479 Peachtree Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Road NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Peachtree Road NE have a pool?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Road NE has a pool.
Does 2479 Peachtree Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2479 Peachtree Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Peachtree Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2479 Peachtree Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Reserve at the Ballpark
2875 Crescent Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd
Atlanta, GA 30344
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus