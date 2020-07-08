All apartments in Atlanta
2469 Baywood Drive SE
2469 Baywood Drive SE

2469 Baywood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2469 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 Baywood Drive SE have any available units?
2469 Baywood Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2469 Baywood Drive SE have?
Some of 2469 Baywood Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 Baywood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2469 Baywood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 Baywood Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2469 Baywood Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2469 Baywood Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2469 Baywood Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2469 Baywood Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2469 Baywood Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 Baywood Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2469 Baywood Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2469 Baywood Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2469 Baywood Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 Baywood Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 Baywood Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

