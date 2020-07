Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room dog park e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby media room online portal sauna

Discover the home you deserve at 2460 Peachtree apartments in Buckhead. This newly renovated high-rise features one and two bedroom apartment homes with impressive amenities. Take advantage of chef-inspired, modern kitchens, spacious living spaces, incredible views of Midtown and Buckhead, the convenience of residing in the Peachtree Battle neighborhood and so much more. Don't miss out on this incredible living experience— contact us today to set up a tour!With the welfare of our residents & associates in mind, we have temporarily suspended in-person visits but are happy to arrange for a virtual visit. If you are interested in this, please provide contact info so on-site team can follow up shortly.