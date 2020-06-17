All apartments in Atlanta
2450 Camella Ln Ne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

2450 Camella Ln Ne

2450 Camellia Lane Northeast · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2450 Camellia Lane Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Lindbergh - Morosgo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
Corporate apartment homes available for a month and up lease terms. All luxury homes come complete with stylish furnishings and utilities. Simply call us to schedule a tour or make your reservation, pick up your key with the front desk attendant and move in. We take care of everything for you.

You apartment will include 10 foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops in kitchen, hardwood floors, seperate shower and garden style tub, and a large balcony.

On site you will have a front desk attendant, 24 hour emergency maintenance, 24 hour fitness center, cyber cafe with internet access, two salt water pools, and a rentable club house.

You will enjoy your home away from home! Let you take care of things for you.

WE HAVE MORE APARTMENT HOMES AVAILABLE IF NEEDED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Camella Ln Ne have any available units?
2450 Camella Ln Ne has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Camella Ln Ne have?
Some of 2450 Camella Ln Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Camella Ln Ne currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Camella Ln Ne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Camella Ln Ne pet-friendly?
No, 2450 Camella Ln Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2450 Camella Ln Ne offer parking?
No, 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not offer parking.
Does 2450 Camella Ln Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Camella Ln Ne have a pool?
Yes, 2450 Camella Ln Ne has a pool.
Does 2450 Camella Ln Ne have accessible units?
No, 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Camella Ln Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Camella Ln Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
