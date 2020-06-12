All apartments in Atlanta
2449 Fairway Cr

2449 Fairway Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2449 Fairway Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairway Acres

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Fairway Cr have any available units?
2449 Fairway Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Fairway Cr have?
Some of 2449 Fairway Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Fairway Cr currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Fairway Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Fairway Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Fairway Cr is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Fairway Cr offer parking?
No, 2449 Fairway Cr does not offer parking.
Does 2449 Fairway Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Fairway Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Fairway Cr have a pool?
Yes, 2449 Fairway Cr has a pool.
Does 2449 Fairway Cr have accessible units?
No, 2449 Fairway Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Fairway Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 Fairway Cr has units with dishwashers.
