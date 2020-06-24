244 Richardson Rd NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features hardwood plank flooring throughout all main living areas and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, White cabinets and gorgeous granite countertops. The over-sized back yard features a brand new deck, perfect for entertaining! This home features Stackable Washer/Dryer Connections Only. Check out this home today! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in)



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

strong>*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.