Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
244 Richardson Rd NW
Last updated March 23 2019 at 7:43 AM

244 Richardson Rd NW

244 Richardson Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

244 Richardson Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
West Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this fully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home! This home features hardwood plank flooring throughout all main living areas and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen features brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, White cabinets and gorgeous granite countertops. The over-sized back yard features a brand new deck, perfect for entertaining! This home features Stackable Washer/Dryer Connections Only. Check out this home today! (Alarm not included and will be removed upon move in)

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
strong>*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Richardson Rd NW have any available units?
244 Richardson Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Richardson Rd NW have?
Some of 244 Richardson Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Richardson Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
244 Richardson Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Richardson Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Richardson Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 244 Richardson Rd NW offer parking?
No, 244 Richardson Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 244 Richardson Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Richardson Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Richardson Rd NW have a pool?
No, 244 Richardson Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 244 Richardson Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 244 Richardson Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Richardson Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Richardson Rd NW has units with dishwashers.
