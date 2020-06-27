All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

244 Laurel Avenue SW

244 Laurel Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

244 Laurel Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom/2 bath Newly Renovated - Check out this renovated home on the Westside in Mozley Park. Home features newly renovated kitchen, flooring and bathrooms. Large fenced in yard with sizeable deck.

(RLNE3771203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW have any available units?
244 Laurel Avenue SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 244 Laurel Avenue SW currently offering any rent specials?
244 Laurel Avenue SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Laurel Avenue SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Laurel Avenue SW is pet friendly.
Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW offer parking?
No, 244 Laurel Avenue SW does not offer parking.
Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Laurel Avenue SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW have a pool?
No, 244 Laurel Avenue SW does not have a pool.
Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW have accessible units?
No, 244 Laurel Avenue SW does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Laurel Avenue SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Laurel Avenue SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Laurel Avenue SW does not have units with air conditioning.
