All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2435 Center Pointe Circle SW
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

2435 Center Pointe Circle SW

2435 Center Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2435 Center Pointe Circle, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,584 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are requir

(RLNE5440450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW have any available units?
2435 Center Pointe Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW have?
Some of 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
2435 Center Pointe Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW offers parking.
Does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW have a pool?
Yes, 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW has a pool.
Does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2435 Center Pointe Circle SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Aspire Westside
900 Joseph E. Lowery Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus