All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2431 Springdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2431 Springdale Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2431 Springdale Road

2431 Springdale Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2431 Springdale Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Perkerson

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great rental opportunity. Fully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home is a must see. Close to the Marta, Airport and shopping.Absolutely no smoking or pets. An additional or higher deposit may be needed based on credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Springdale Road have any available units?
2431 Springdale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2431 Springdale Road have?
Some of 2431 Springdale Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Springdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Springdale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Springdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Springdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Springdale Road offer parking?
No, 2431 Springdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 2431 Springdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2431 Springdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Springdale Road have a pool?
No, 2431 Springdale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Springdale Road have accessible units?
No, 2431 Springdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Springdale Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2431 Springdale Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Cottonwood Westside
691 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Capitol Gateway
89 Woodward Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Mezzo Apartment Homes
2171 Peachtree Road NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Cyan on Peachtree
3380 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus