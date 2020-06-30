All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2428 Butner Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2428 Butner Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:53 PM

2428 Butner Road

2428 Butner Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2428 Butner Road, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! Hurry and apply since this promotional offer won't last for long. Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2428 Butner Road have any available units?
2428 Butner Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2428 Butner Road currently offering any rent specials?
2428 Butner Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2428 Butner Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2428 Butner Road is pet friendly.
Does 2428 Butner Road offer parking?
No, 2428 Butner Road does not offer parking.
Does 2428 Butner Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2428 Butner Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2428 Butner Road have a pool?
No, 2428 Butner Road does not have a pool.
Does 2428 Butner Road have accessible units?
No, 2428 Butner Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2428 Butner Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2428 Butner Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2428 Butner Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2428 Butner Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Roswell Court Condominiums
39 Roswell Ct NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus