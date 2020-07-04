All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2425 Rodgewood Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2425 Rodgewood Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM

2425 Rodgewood Rd

2425 Ridgewood Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2425 Ridgewood Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ridgewood Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NO LEASES UNDER 12 MONTHS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have any available units?
2425 Rodgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2425 Rodgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Rodgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Rodgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have a pool?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Anthem on Ashley
720 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Spectrum on Spring
1270 Spring Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus