Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2425 Rodgewood Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 9:13 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2425 Rodgewood Rd
2425 Ridgewood Road Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2425 Ridgewood Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Ridgewood Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
NO LEASES UNDER 12 MONTHS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have any available units?
2425 Rodgewood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2425 Rodgewood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Rodgewood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Rodgewood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd offer parking?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have a pool?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have accessible units?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 Rodgewood Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 Rodgewood Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
