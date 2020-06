Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning carpet range oven

We have 2 units available. Units available with hardwoods and carpets. Both units are downstairs. Units are spacious, freshly painted, fridge included, and ready to move in.



No Section 8 - Limit has been reached.

The complex is ideally located near the corner of Benjamin E Mays Dr and Cascade Rd. There is shopping and bus transit within walking distance and 285 is minutes away. The complex has a central court yard with big beautiful trees and green space.