Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2407 Baywood Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2407 Baywood Drive SE
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2407 Baywood Drive SE
2407 Baywood Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2407 Baywood Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2407 Baywood Drive SE have any available units?
2407 Baywood Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2407 Baywood Drive SE have?
Some of 2407 Baywood Drive SE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2407 Baywood Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Baywood Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Baywood Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 2407 Baywood Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2407 Baywood Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2407 Baywood Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Baywood Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Baywood Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Baywood Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2407 Baywood Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Baywood Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2407 Baywood Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Baywood Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Baywood Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avana City North
3421 Northlake Pkwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Westside Crossing
2265 Perry Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Overlook Ridge
100 Peyton Pl SW
Atlanta, GA 30311
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Radius Cheshire Bridge
2124 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus