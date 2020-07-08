All apartments in Atlanta
2406 Swallow Circle SE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

2406 Swallow Circle SE

2406 Swallow Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2406 Swallow Circle Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Swallow Circle - Baywood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Atlanta . This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Swallow Circle SE have any available units?
2406 Swallow Circle SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Swallow Circle SE have?
Some of 2406 Swallow Circle SE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Swallow Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Swallow Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Swallow Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 2406 Swallow Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2406 Swallow Circle SE offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Swallow Circle SE offers parking.
Does 2406 Swallow Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Swallow Circle SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Swallow Circle SE have a pool?
No, 2406 Swallow Circle SE does not have a pool.
Does 2406 Swallow Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 2406 Swallow Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Swallow Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Swallow Circle SE has units with dishwashers.

