All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2406 Sandfall Court SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2406 Sandfall Court SW
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

2406 Sandfall Court SW

2406 Sandfall Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2406 Sandfall Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,121 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4851379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 Sandfall Court SW have any available units?
2406 Sandfall Court SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 Sandfall Court SW have?
Some of 2406 Sandfall Court SW's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 Sandfall Court SW currently offering any rent specials?
2406 Sandfall Court SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 Sandfall Court SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2406 Sandfall Court SW is pet friendly.
Does 2406 Sandfall Court SW offer parking?
Yes, 2406 Sandfall Court SW offers parking.
Does 2406 Sandfall Court SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 Sandfall Court SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 Sandfall Court SW have a pool?
Yes, 2406 Sandfall Court SW has a pool.
Does 2406 Sandfall Court SW have accessible units?
No, 2406 Sandfall Court SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 Sandfall Court SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2406 Sandfall Court SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus