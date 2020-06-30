All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2401 Macon Dr SW

2401 Macon Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Macon Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Browns Mill Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home is undergoing a full renovation and will feature fresh paint and several other upgrades.

(RLNE5269618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Macon Dr SW have any available units?
2401 Macon Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Macon Dr SW have?
Some of 2401 Macon Dr SW's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Macon Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Macon Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Macon Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Macon Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2401 Macon Dr SW offer parking?
No, 2401 Macon Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 2401 Macon Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Macon Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Macon Dr SW have a pool?
No, 2401 Macon Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 2401 Macon Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 2401 Macon Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Macon Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Macon Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.

