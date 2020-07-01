All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 240 Thornton Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
240 Thornton Street SW
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

240 Thornton Street SW

240 Thornton Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

240 Thornton Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Joyland

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Thornton Street SW have any available units?
240 Thornton Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Thornton Street SW have?
Some of 240 Thornton Street SW's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Thornton Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
240 Thornton Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Thornton Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 240 Thornton Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 240 Thornton Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 240 Thornton Street SW offers parking.
Does 240 Thornton Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Thornton Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Thornton Street SW have a pool?
No, 240 Thornton Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 240 Thornton Street SW have accessible units?
No, 240 Thornton Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Thornton Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Thornton Street SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Mount Vernon Flats at The Perimeter
1265 Mount Vernon Hwy
Atlanta, GA 30338
Modera Midtown
95 8th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
251 North
300 Cityline Ave NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus