240 Renaissance Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
240 Renaissance Parkway
240 Renaissance Parkway Northeast
·
No Longer Available
240 Renaissance Parkway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
parking
Large 1 BR, 1 BA unit on top floor with vaulted ceilings, LR w/fplc, sep DR, bonus room - can be used as office, den. Beautiful kitchen. Laundry w/washer and dryer.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Does 240 Renaissance Parkway have any available units?
240 Renaissance Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 240 Renaissance Parkway have?
Some of 240 Renaissance Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 240 Renaissance Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
240 Renaissance Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Renaissance Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 240 Renaissance Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 240 Renaissance Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 240 Renaissance Parkway does offer parking.
Does 240 Renaissance Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Renaissance Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Renaissance Parkway have a pool?
No, 240 Renaissance Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 240 Renaissance Parkway have accessible units?
No, 240 Renaissance Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Renaissance Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Renaissance Parkway has units with dishwashers.
