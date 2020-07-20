All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2387 Fairway Cir SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2387 Fairway Cir SW
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2387 Fairway Cir SW

2387 Fairway Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2387 Fairway Circle Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Fairway Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2387 Fairway Cir SW Available 05/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath with a Bonus Room! - Pre-register for a self-showing today! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/879610

Located in a cute and quiet subdivision this 3 bed 2 bath home comes with a bonus room. Located within walking distance of Tuscon Trail Park and Tuscon Pool.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Evictions or Felonies within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
No open bankruptcies
Minimum Credit Score 550
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based off of the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:
Minimum Credit Score of 550
Minimum Income Requirement 1200
No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years
No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770)733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 2387 Fairway is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com/vacancies

(RLNE4824683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW have any available units?
2387 Fairway Cir SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2387 Fairway Cir SW currently offering any rent specials?
2387 Fairway Cir SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2387 Fairway Cir SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2387 Fairway Cir SW is pet friendly.
Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW offer parking?
No, 2387 Fairway Cir SW does not offer parking.
Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2387 Fairway Cir SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW have a pool?
Yes, 2387 Fairway Cir SW has a pool.
Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW have accessible units?
No, 2387 Fairway Cir SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2387 Fairway Cir SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2387 Fairway Cir SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2387 Fairway Cir SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The 500
500 Northside Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd
Atlanta, GA 30331
@1377
1377 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus