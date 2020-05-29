All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 238 Rosser Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
238 Rosser Street Southwest
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:33 PM

238 Rosser Street Southwest

238 Rosser Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

238 Rosser Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Take a look at this wonderful duplex in a development near the Beltline. With updated bathroom, lots of kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have any available units?
238 Rosser Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 238 Rosser Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
238 Rosser Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Rosser Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus