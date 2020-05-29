Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 238 Rosser Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
238 Rosser Street Southwest
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:33 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
238 Rosser Street Southwest
238 Rosser Street Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
238 Rosser Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Take a look at this wonderful duplex in a development near the Beltline. With updated bathroom, lots of kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors!
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have any available units?
238 Rosser Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 238 Rosser Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
238 Rosser Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Rosser Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Rosser Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Rosser Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Chastain
225 Franklin Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30342
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Gramercy At Buckhead
3315 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30305
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus