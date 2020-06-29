Rent Calculator
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest
2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Greenbriar
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest have any available units?
2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2375 Maxwell Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
