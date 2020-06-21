All apartments in Atlanta
2363 Cross Street NW
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:16 AM

2363 Cross Street NW

2363 Cross Street Northwest · (972) 672-7677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2363 Cross Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Center Hill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Stunningly renovated home. Large, open floor plan. Separate dining room. 4 large bedrooms & 2 luxurious bathrooms. Bonus area can be used as office. Designer finishes. New kitchen with breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Large laundry room. Vaulted ceiling, double vanity, walk-in closet in Owner's suites. Large backyard. All major systems updated. New roof. Convenient to Interstate 20, Downtown, Midtown, Mercedes Benz stadium, Beltline, GA Tech & more! Near Grove Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Cross Street NW have any available units?
2363 Cross Street NW has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2363 Cross Street NW have?
Some of 2363 Cross Street NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2363 Cross Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Cross Street NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Cross Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Cross Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2363 Cross Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 2363 Cross Street NW does offer parking.
Does 2363 Cross Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2363 Cross Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Cross Street NW have a pool?
No, 2363 Cross Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Cross Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2363 Cross Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Cross Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 Cross Street NW has units with dishwashers.
